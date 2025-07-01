BATCHTOWN — Calhoun Sheriff's Office executed a court-authorized search warrant in Batchtown, and it led to arrests.

On the morning of March 10, 2025, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the West-Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois Conservation Police, executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Beech Landing Road in Batchtown, Calhoun County.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., law enforcement officers seized illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, and firearm ammunition during the search. Following the operation, four individuals were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine (less than five grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspects include Stephen H. Marciniak, 55, of Batchtown; Terri D. Marciniak, 53, of Batchtown; Stephen H. Marciniak, 32, of Bloomington; and Dustin A. Seidler, 41, of Batchtown. Note: For clarity's sake, Chief Deputy Zach Hardin of the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said there are two suspects with the same name as they are father and son.

All four face the same charges related to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the assisting agencies for their cooperation in the investigation.

Authorities reminded the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

