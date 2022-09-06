HARDIN - At 10:50 p.m. on September 3, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Batchtown Road, Calhoun County, Illinois. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Michael D. Dempsey, 34, of Bowling Green, Missouri was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol (Third or Subsequent Offense)

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol (Third or Subsequent Offense) Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Interlock Device When Required

Driving While Suspended - Felony

Reckless Driving

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Speeding (21–25 MPH Over Limit)

Improper Lane Usage

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Driver

Dempsey was arrested without incident and was lodged at the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.