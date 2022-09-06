Calhoun Sheriff's Office Arrests Bowling Green, MO. Driver For Several Offenses
HARDIN - At 10:50 p.m. on September 3, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Batchtown Road, Calhoun County, Illinois. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Michael D. Dempsey, 34, of Bowling Green, Missouri was arrested on the following charges:
- Aggravated Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol (Third or Subsequent Offense)
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Interlock Device When Required
- Driving While Suspended - Felony
- Reckless Driving
- Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Speeding (21–25 MPH Over Limit)
- Improper Lane Usage
- Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Driver
Dempsey was arrested without incident and was lodged at the Jersey County Jail.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.