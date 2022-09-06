HARDIN - At 10:50 p.m. on September 3, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Batchtown Road, Calhoun County, Illinois. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Michael D. Dempsey, 34, of Bowling Green, Missouri was arrested on the following charges:

  • Michael D. DempseyAggravated Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol (Third or Subsequent Offense)
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Interlock Device When Required
  • Driving While Suspended - Felony
  • Reckless Driving
  • Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • Speeding (21–25 MPH Over Limit)
  • Improper Lane Usage
  • Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Driver

Dempsey was arrested without incident and was lodged at the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 