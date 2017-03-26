HARDIN - Law enforcement agencies from Calhoun, Pike County and beyond converged Saturday on a Batchtown residence to execute a search warrant following a probe of the death of Gavin Bland, 35, of Milton, who died March 4, 2017, at his home.

The two taken into custody were Derek B. Tepen, 30, and Kayla R. Howard, 26, both Batchtown residents. The two were arrested on warrants of delivery of a controlled substance.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington said Sunday that officers and investigators discovered a number of illegal drugs and other controlled drugs. Electronic devices, along with paraphernalia were also recovered, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Heffington said the investigation continues in the case and he expects additional charges to be issued after a meeting with the Calhoun and Pike County state's attorney offices Monday morning. The sheriff said more information will be coming after that meeting.

Tepen is held on a $35,000 bond while Howard is in custody with a $25,000 bond.

"It was a good bust for us and Pike County both," he said. "We worked well with the surrounding counties in this case. This works well for everybody when we put these cases together and work to get some of the drugs off the street. The charges did come from a investigation into a death situation in Calhoun County. We expect to be filing more charges with the state's attorney's office Monday morning."