HARDIN - On Oct. 21, 2024, at approximately 6:10 PM, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff's conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100, south of Poor Farm Hollow, in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

As a result of the traffic stop, Joshua M. Kronable, age 40, of Brussels, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

• Possession of Methamphetamine (Less than 5 Grams),

• Driving While License Suspended,

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kronable was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Kronable was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

