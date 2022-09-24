CARROLLTON - Calhoun scored 33 unanswered points after giving up the opening touchdown to defeat Carrollton 33-8 in its homecoming game Friday night at Carrollton. Calhoun won for the first time in Carrollton since 2004 and the first time overall in 2009.

After the Hawks went ahead on Grant Cox's one-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, Chris Stanley took the ensuing kickoff back 83 yards for a touchdown, then Connor Longnecker ran in from two yards away to give Calhoun the lead for good.

Miles Lorton scored twice on runs of 32 and 12 yards, while Longnecker added a second touchdown from two yards as the Warriors took the WIVC South win.

Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore said: "It's a big win for our program!"

"We played well and have really improved as a team," he said. "It was a big win against a team that has dominated the conference for a while. Our young team is figuring out how to win."

The Warriors are now 3-2, while the Hawks go to 2-3.

