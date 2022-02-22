HARDIN - Calhoun CUSD #40 has joined the growing number of Illinois school districts going mask-optional. This follows Governor J.B. Pritzker taking his mask mandate for schools to the Illinois Supreme Court after being dismissed by an appellate court.

Andrea Lee, superintendent of Calhoun CUSD #40, said masks have been made optional for the district, which includes Calhoun High School and Calhoun Elementary School.

This policy was in place for the district prior to Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order requiring all schools in Illinois to have mask mandates in place at the beginning of the year.

