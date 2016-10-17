WAVERLY – Hardin-Calhoun's volleyball team won Saturday's Waverly Tournament, not losing a game and defeating New Berlin in the championship 25-23, 21-25 and 15-9.

The Warriors improved their record for the year to 25-3.

In group play, Calhoun opened the day with a 25-16, 25-17 win over Camp Point Central, with Grace Baalman leading the way with eight kills, eight points and a block; Kristen Wieneke had four kills for the Warriors while Rayna Zirklebach had a block, Abby Baalman and Junie Zirklebach each had five points and Junie Zirklebach added 13 assists.

Calhoun continued group play with a 25-10, 25-10 win over Pittsfield, Grace Baalman getting 10 kills with Wieneke adding seven kills and Junie Zirklebach two; Junie Zirklebach had 14 assists and Wieneke a block in the match while Sophie Lorton had 12 points, Abby Baalman 11 points and Emily Baalman six points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors finished group play with a 25-20, 25-17 win over Greenfield Northwestern. Grace Baalman had 18 kills against the Tigers with Wieneke and Junie Zirklebach getting two each; Grace Baalman had two blocks, Junie Zirklebach 23 assists, Abby Baalman 16 points, Emily Baalman six points and Lorton 3.

The win put the Warriors into the semifinals, where they defeated Jacksonville Routt 25-23, 25-14. Grace Baalman led Calhoun with 15 kills, with Wieneke adding seven kills and Rayna Zirklebach one kill; Junie Zirklebach had 14 assists, Wieneke four blocks and Grace Baalman three blocks and Abby Baalman eight points, Emily Baalman seven points and Grace Baalman six points as they reached the final.

Junie Zirklebach had 26 assists for the Warriors in the final, while Grace Baalman had 18 kills, Wieneke nine kills and Jordan Holland two kills; Grace Baalman had three blocks and Wieneke two blocks, Emily Baalman 10 points and Lorton and Abby Baalman six points each.

Grace Baalman and Wieneke were appointed to the All-Tournament team. Next up for Calhoun are their final two regular-season home matches, against Seymour Tuesday and Jersey Wednesday; both matches commence at 6:15 p.m.

More like this: