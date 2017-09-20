HARDIN – Calhoun faces North Greene in another key WIVC football rivalry game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hardin.

The Warriors have had tough losses to both Carrollton two weeks ago and last week to Pleasant Hill. Pleasant Hill won the battle of the Oaken Bucket 32-22 at Pleasant Hill this past Friday night.

The two neighboring teams have played for the Oaken Bucket since 1962, when then Calhoun High School football coach Charlie Raich introduced the game. Each year, regardless of the records, the game is hard fought.

Calhoun fell to 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the WIVC South with a 32-22 loss to Pleasant Hill Friday night; Pleasant Hill went to 2-2 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Jacob Watters, Cole Lammy and Reese Kiel had touchdowns for the Warriors. Lammy led Calhoun with a 12-carry, 75-yard game rushing with a touchdown while Ty Bick was 4-for-16 passing for 49 yards and Trey Hart had two catches for 50 yards on the night.

