Cody F. Leavell.HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating two fugitives wanted on multiple felony charges, including drug offenses and violations related to sex offender registration.

Cody F. Leavell, 44, is wanted on several charges, including unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine, failure to register or report changes as a sex offender, falsifying registration information, and unlawful residency within 500 feet of a school. Leavell, born Oct. 19, 1978, has prior convictions in Pike County and is rumored to be staying in Eldred. Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 618-576-2417 or Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590. A cash reward of up to $500 is being offered for information leading to his apprehension.

Roy Connell.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office is searching for Roy Connell, 51, of Kampsville, who has an active felony warrant for escape. Connell is accused of removing a GPS monitoring device and fleeing pre-trial release. His original charges relate to a 2023 drug investigation involving possession and delivery of methamphetamine. Connell is known to have ties to Kampsville, Alton, and Brighton.

Both warrants were valid at the time of this report. Authorities emphasize that tips can be submitted anonymously.

