HARDIN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, announced charges against the Calhoun Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Treasurer. ISP worked with the Calhoun County State’s Attorney to bring charges against Peggy Hall for theft.

On February 13, 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney notified ISP of allegations of theft against Calhoun County Assessor Peggy Hall.

The allegations of theft were related to her role as PTO Treasurer and not in her capacity as Calhoun County Assessor. ISP conducted a thorough investigation into allegations of stealing PTO funds and turned its case over to the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor.

On October 22, 2024, Hall was charged with one count of Theft over $10,000 and one count of Deceptive Practices.

Hall was served a warrant and released. Hall’s first court appearance is set for November 6, 2024.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

