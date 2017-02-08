HARDIN – Calhoun’s Cody Gilman is taking his line talents and potential to Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Mo.

Gilman, 6-4, 290 pounds, signed a letter of intent on Tuesday in front of family and friends at Calhoun High School with teammates Wes Klocke and Tyler Webster. Cody is the son of Kevin and Heather Gilman. Northwest Missouri State is a Division II football powerhouse after winning several national championships.

“Maryville is a small town with about 12,000 people in town and about 6,000 are on campus at Northwest Missouri State,” he said. “The team has a great history and it is a great atmosphere. It reminded me of home here in Calhoun. There are rolling hills there just like home.”

Cody said he believes he learned how to be successful not only in football but in life by being a member of the Calhoun Warriors squad that advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state football playoffs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Coach (Aaron) Elmore is a great role model for me,” he said. “He helped me with all the recruiting process and believed in me. He and coach Eric Weber inspired me to be a better player. They are both good motivators and great coaches.”

Gilman said the success of the team this past season is something to build on for the future.

“My whole life in high school revolved around football,” he said. “Playing football means everything to me. Calhoun is a unique place to live and go to school. The community and parents are so involved in everything.”

The college prospect said he may be red-shirted next season at Northwest Missouri State and develop his skills for the four years into the future. Gilman's size and athletic abilities make him a catch for the Northwest Missouri State program.

Profiles on Calhoun's Wes Klocke and Tyler Webster college signings to come.

More like this: