Grace Baalman on the mound. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

HARDIN – Hardin-Calhoun's Grace Baalman has thrown yet another no-hitter.

Thursday's no-hitter occurred in a 16-0, five-inning win over Jacksonville Routt at home Thursday. Baalman, a junior already committed to attending Kentucky beginning in the fall of 2017, has thrown three no-hitters and a perfect game in recent outings for the defending IHSA Class 1A state champion Warriors.

Baalman struck out 13 and walked one in the win, which took the Warriors to 32-2 on the year. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and homer with four RBIs in the win.

Madison Lehr was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Emma Baalman was 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs, Junie Zirklebach was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Sophie Klunk went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Calhoun was scheduled to visit Carrollton Friday evening with the Western Illinois Valley Conference title on the line.

