NOKOMIS - The Calhoun High School girls' volleyball team clinched the Farina Sectional championship on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, defeating Nokomis with scores of 25-18 and 25-21.

The match showcased Calhoun's team's strong performance, particularly in serving, where they recorded nine aces and only one error. Nokomis jumped to an 18-17 lead in the second set before Calhoun scored six consecutive points to capture the match.

Coach Melissa Zipprich praised her team's determination and skill, stating, "They fought hard from the start and it paid off."

The Warriors' victory secures the team's advancement to the super sectional, where they will face Norris City on Monday night at Campbell Hill.

The upcoming match represents a significant step in the team's quest for a state title, and the players are expected to maintain their momentum following this impressive win.

