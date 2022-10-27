BLUFFS - Calhoun's girls' volleyball team moved to Thursday night's IHSA 1A Regional Championship match against Camp Point after a 25-17, 25-15, win over Triopia at Bluffs.

Calhoun head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said her team played very well with few errors.

"Our front row was strong with all five starting hitters getting four kills each," she said. "The starters with four kills each were Kate Zipprich, Delani Klaas, Audrey Gilman, Gracie Klaas, and Abby Johnes. Kate Zipprich added four blocks and Abby Johnes had two.

"Our defense was very strong last night. The defensive effort was led by libero, Josie Hoagland with nine digs. Lacy Pohlman and Morgan Klaas added seven and six respectively. Jaelyn Hill’s and Josie’s serving was strong with three aces each."

Coach Zipprich said overall her team played a very strong, clean game with very few errors against Triopia.

"We feel strong moving into tonight’s championship game," she said.

