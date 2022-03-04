EDWARDSVILLE - Sydney Baalman this week was named a "Player to Watch" by the Ohio Valley Conference during the preseason after finishing her freshman season with a 10-9 record and a 2.86 ERA.

Sydney had an outstanding career at Calhoun High School before college, leading her team to a fourth-place finish at state. She earned first-team All-State honors. She is an outstanding student and was a member of the National Honors Society in high school at Calhoun. She was also a three-sport athlete for the Warriors and was also a member of the volleyball and basketball teams. Sydney won her last six outings of the season in 2021, including four innings of shutout pitching against Belmont in the season finale.

She was named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer team last year.

Sydney also led the pitching staff in wins (10), complete games (12), appearances (30), starts (20), innings pitched (132 1/3) and strikeouts (93)

Threw season-high 145 pitches in an eight-inning win over Southeast Missouri.

Set season-high with 12 strikeouts in seven innings over Belmont (5/7)

Recorded better than 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the season.

She played select softball for St. Louis Chaos 02' Beatty.

