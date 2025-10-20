WAVERLY - The Calhoun High School volleyball team found a new stride during the Waverly Tournament this past weekend, winning all four of their pool play matches and building momentum ahead of the postseason. The tournament, held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2025, saw Calhoun defeat Camp Point Central, New Berlin, Pittsfield, and Lincolnwood before falling to Southeastern in the championship game.

“We won all four of our pool play games against Camp Point, New Berlin, Pittsfield (who we lost to earlier in the season), and Lincolnwood,” said coach Melissa Zipprich. “Although we came up short in the championship game against the hard hitting Southeastern team, the girls played so much better this weekend. We are starting to click on all three aspects, passing, setting and hitting.”

The team’s improved consistency was evident throughout the tournament. On Friday night, senior middle hitter Sadie Kiel made an immediate impact at the serving line with six aces. Junior Annie Wilson and Lily Pelletier led the offense with nine kills each, while senior Stella Gress contributed eight. Defensively, Wilson and Cameron Klaas led with 15 and 12 digs, respectively.

Saturday’s matches continued the strong performance. Calhoun defeated Pittsfield 25-17, 25-22, avenging an earlier season loss. Kiel led the net with eight kills and five blocks, while Wilson and freshman Riley Pohlman added six kills each. The team finished pool play with a 25-19, 25-20 win over Lincolnwood, highlighted by Gabby Hurley’s four aces from the serving line.

“Although we fell short in the championship game against Southeastern, I believe we are getting stronger and more confident in our weeks up to the postseason,” Coach Zipprich said. “The energy in the gym feels different the last few weeks. We are more focused and that’s showing in how we play.”

With regional competition approaching, Calhoun’s volleyball team appears to be peaking at a critical time.

“The girls are starting to play their best volleyball of the season, and we’re not done yet,” Coach Zipprich added.

