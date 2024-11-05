HARDIN - In a decisive matchup, the Calhoun Girls Head Volleyball Coach Melissa Zipprich-led volleyball team secured a commanding victory against Okawvilke in the opening round of sectionals on Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, 2024. The team dominated the match with scores of 25-9 and 25-4, showcasing their skill and focus on the road.

The victory was marked by standout performances, particularly from sophomore Annie Wilson, who stepped in for teammate Leila Schilte after her recent accident. Wilson delivered an impressive serving performance, contributing 15 consecutive points in the first set. Lacy Pohlman also made a significant impact, serving 17 straight points in the second set.

Kate Zipprich dominated the first game between her kills and the blocks. Joy Hurley stepped up in the second game in the same manner.

The win advances the team to the sectional championship, where they will face Nokomis on Thursday.

The players' ability to maintain their focus and execute their game plan was highlighted as a key factor in their success against Okawvilke.