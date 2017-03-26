HARDIN – Hardin-Calhoun's softball team won three games over the weekend, defeating Western Friday and twice at the QND Slam at Quincy Notre Dame Saturday. The Warriors went to 7-1 on the year with the wins.

Friday, the Warriors upended the Wildcats 13-0 in five innings, with Abby Baalman going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Grace Baalman went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs; Emily Baalman was 3-for-4, doubled twice and had two RBIs; and Sydney Baalman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Grace Baalman threw four innings and dismissed nine by strikeout while walking one while conceding a hit; Holly Baalman threw the final inning and struck out one while giving up a hit.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors took a 1-0 win over Carthage Illini West in their QND Slam opener; Emily Baalman bringing home Abby Baalman on a sacrifice fly in the sixth; Abby Baalman singled and went to third on a Grace Baalman double, leading to Emily Baalman's sac fly..

Grace Baalman went the distance, giving up four hits while fanning 14.

Calhoun then downed the host Raiders 6-4 in Game 2, Emily Baalman going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while Sophie Lorton doubled and had a RBI. Sydney Baalman threw 3.2 innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out two; Holly Baalman thew 1.1 innings and gave up two hits while fanning one. Grace Baalman got the save, tossing two innings and conceding a hit while striking out four.

The Warriors play at Pleasant Hill at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and at home against Pleasant Hill at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before taking on Marquette Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.

More like this: