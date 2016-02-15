HARDIN - Members of the Calhoun Warriors’ IHSA Class 1A state softball team received their championship rings on Friday night before the Calhoun-Carrollton boys’ basketball contest.

The girls received a standing ovation from both the Calhoun and Carrollton sides when they received their rings. The state championship trophy was also displayed at mid-court.

Grace Baalman, the Calhoun pitcher, cracked two home runs in the championship game in East Peoria. Calhoun prevailed over Somonauk 4-1 at Mizuno Field.

Baalman pitched a three-hitter in the game, striking out 18 with only one walk.

Calhoun’s girls finished with a 34-4 record last season. The expectations are high for the Warriors once again for 2016. Spring action will get under way in only a few weeks.

