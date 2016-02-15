The IHSA Class 1A Calhoun High School girls softball team displays their championship rings after they received them Friday night before the Calhoun-Carrollton varsity game. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Hurler Grace Baalman receives her championship ring on Friday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)HARDIN - Members of the Calhoun Warriors’ IHSA Class 1A state softball team received their championship rings on Friday night before the Calhoun-Carrollton boys’ basketball contest.

The girls received a standing ovation from both the Calhoun and Carrollton sides when they received their rings. The state championship trophy was also displayed at mid-court.

Grace Baalman, the Calhoun pitcher, cracked two home runs in the championship game in East Peoria. Calhoun prevailed over Somonauk 4-1 at Mizuno Field.

Baalman pitched a three-hitter in the game, striking out 18 with only one walk.

Calhoun’s girls finished with a 34-4 record last season. The expectations are high for the Warriors once again for 2016. Spring action will get under way in only a few weeks.

Emma Baalman, one of the stars of the Calhoun softball team, receives her championship ring on Friday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Calhoun's Kassidy Klocke receives her championship softball ring on Friday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

