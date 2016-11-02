Calhoun action is shown in the Calhoun Sectional last week. (File photo by Alison Godar)

IHSA CLASS 1A JACKSONVILLE ROUTT SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 21-21: Springfield Lutheran brought Hardin-Calhoun's season to an end in a Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional semifinal match Tuesday night, the Crusaders eliminating the Warriors 25-21, 25-21 to advance to Thursday's final against Mount Olive, who ousted New Berlin in three games.

The Wildcats and Crusaders clash for the sectional title and a trip to Saturday's Mount Pulaski Supersectional against Stewardson-Strasburg or Farmer City Blue Ridge, who will meet in Thursday's Fisher Sectional final.

Grace Baalman had 17 kills and four blocks for Calhoun, ousted at 28-5; Junie Zirkelbach added 24 assists and three blocks and Kristen Wieneke had four kills for the Warriors.

More like this:

Nov 1, 2024 - Isabella Tiburzi Posts 11 Service Points: Cavs Hold Off Pana For 1A Girls Volleyball Regional Crown

Nov 1, 2024 - Effingham Claims Victory Over CM in Volleyball Regional Final, Eagles' Thien, Griffith Still Stand Out

Nov 8, 2024 - O'Fallon Rallies After Dropping Opening Set, But Loses Class 4A Sectional Final At Normal Community West

Oct 30, 2024 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, Sports Roundup: Carlinville Beats Southwestern Girls, O'Fallon Also Posts Big Volleyball Win

Oct 27, 2024 - Rybak, Cummins Finish Third And Fourth, Lead Griffins To Girls Class 1A Regional Crown, Shells Qualify In Fifth

 