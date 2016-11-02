IHSA CLASS 1A JACKSONVILLE ROUTT SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 21-21: Springfield Lutheran brought Hardin-Calhoun's season to an end in a Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional semifinal match Tuesday night, the Crusaders eliminating the Warriors 25-21, 25-21 to advance to Thursday's final against Mount Olive, who ousted New Berlin in three games.

The Wildcats and Crusaders clash for the sectional title and a trip to Saturday's Mount Pulaski Supersectional against Stewardson-Strasburg or Farmer City Blue Ridge, who will meet in Thursday's Fisher Sectional final.

Grace Baalman had 17 kills and four blocks for Calhoun, ousted at 28-5; Junie Zirkelbach added 24 assists and three blocks and Kristen Wieneke had four kills for the Warriors.

More like this: