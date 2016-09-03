HARDIN - Calhoun lost a heartbreaker on Friday night at home against Beardstown in overtime 35-34.

The game was a battle all the way through. There were several turnovers in the contest with 11 fumbles. Calhoun lost five fumbles and had two interceptions.

Calhoun's Wes Klocke had one of the longest runs in the game, a 40-yard touchdown. Calhoun scored in overtime, but failed on the conversion. An estimated 910 attended the game.

Calhoun falls to 1-1, while Beardstown is now 2-0.

