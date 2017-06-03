EAST PEORIA - Goreville scores twice in the top of the 9th to dethrone two-time IHSA Class 1A state softball champion Calhoun 2-0 in nine innings at EastSide Centre in East Peoria Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors got two on in the 9th, but couldn't push across runs. The Warriors ended the season 31-9.

More details, photos coming...