Calhoun falls 2-0 to Goreville in girls IHSA Class 1A state softball championship game
June 3, 2017 7:19 PM
EAST PEORIA - Goreville scores twice in the top of the 9th to dethrone two-time IHSA Class 1A state softball champion Calhoun 2-0 in nine innings at EastSide Centre in East Peoria Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors got two on in the 9th, but couldn't push across runs. The Warriors ended the season 31-9.
