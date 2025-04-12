Lori A. RossKAMPSVILLE - On March 21, 2025, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified of a Disturbance and Property Damage, at a residence in the 200 block of High St. in Kampsville, Calhoun County, Illinois.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office began an investigation, collected evidence and conducted several witness interviews.

Subsequent to that investigation, Lori A. Ross, age 54, of Kampsville, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Disorderly Conduct – False Report to 911 (Two Counts)

Ross was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for processing; after which she was released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

