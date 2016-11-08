HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance teams responded to a 3:30 a.m. call on Monday after a woman was allegedly beaten. The injured woman had to later be transported by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

One of the two women involved was charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm offense, the Calhoun County Circuit Clerk's Office said. She has been in custody in the Greene County Jail and was set to appear in court this morning, Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington said.

“The injured lady made it to a neighbor across the creek and got some help,” Heffington said. “The Calhoun Ambulance took her to a landing zone in Michael by a church. From what I saw, most of the problem was head trauma. We haven’t put everything together on this yet and we are still working on it.”

Heffington said the injured woman was apparently living in a travel trailer the last few months.

“I don’t know if the other woman was visiting or what happened yet,” Heffington said. “We haven’t been able to talk with the injured woman. It happened outside the trailer.”

Heffington said this kind of situation between two women is unusual in Calhoun County.

