HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to introduce our newest Deputy Sheriff, Zach Smith.

On Dec. 17, 2024, Deputy Smith raised his right hand and was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Charles HW Burch.

Deputy Smith was hired during the fall of 2024 and attended the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy; graduating on Dec. 6, 2024.

Deputy Smith is a native of Calhoun County; and a lifelong resident, currently living in Hardin. He is a graduate of Calhoun High School, and John Wood Community College.

Prior to joining the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, he served as a Corrections Officer with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is excited to welcome Deputy Smith to our team. Deputy Smith is excited to make a positive impact, and to serve the community in which he has spent his entire life; and where he is raising his family.

