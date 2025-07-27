CALHOUN COUNTY — The Hardin Fire Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office have conducted multiple water rescues involving individuals trapped in flooded vehicles near the Michael area during the morning of Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Calhoun authorities urge residents to use alternate routes or remain in place if possible and to exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.

Illinois Highway 100 between Hardin and Kampsville was closed due to flash flooding, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday. Floodwaters and large debris have inundated intersections at McCauley Road, Hamburg-Michael Road, and Churchman Hollow, creating hazardous travel conditions, the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said.

The flooding has also affected several other roadways, including North Hamburg-Michael Road, Gresham Hollow Road, Irish Hollow Road, Degerlia Hollow Road, and Poor Farm Hollow Road. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews are currently working to clear the roadways.

The National Weather Service reported that the region experienced significant rainfall late on July 26 and into early July 27, 2025, with some areas receiving up to nine to 10 inches of rain. Hamburg recorded close to 10 inches of rain, while surrounding areas saw slightly lower amounts. Locations in Missouri, including Lincoln County north of Elsberry, also reported rainfall exceeding nine inches.

The National Weather Service noted that scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected to continue, though not at the intensity seen during the previous night.

Flash flooding remains a concern as the weather system persists through the night.

