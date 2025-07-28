CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in Hardin is warning residents about a phone scam involving callers impersonating law enforcement officials.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office has received complaints from individuals who were contacted by someone claiming to be “Deputy Parker” and told they had a federal warrant for missing jury duty. According to the office, the scammers are also allegedly “cloning” phone numbers belonging to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or the now defunct Hardin Police Department to make the calls appear legitimate.

“This is a scam,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Nobody has a federal warrant for missing jury duty. Also, our own former Deputy Pat Parker is happily enjoying his retirement, and is not telemarketing on the side.”

Residents are advised not to provide any personal information over the phone. Anyone who receives such a call is urged to hang up immediately and contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 618-576-2417.

More like this: