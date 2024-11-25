At 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main Street and County Road, in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

As a result of the traffic stop, Eryka R. Gauntt, aged 31, of Hardin, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Less than 5 Grams),
  • Possession of Controlled Substance,
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gauntt was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

