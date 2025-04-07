CALHOUN COUNTY - On on November 6th 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed criminal complaints against the suspect, James N. Holmes, age 46, of Carrollton, Illinois for the following offenses:

Deceptive Practices / Bad Checks (Four Counts)

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and discovered that the same suspect was also alleged to have paid with checks belonging to another individual.

Subsequently, on December 12th 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed an additional warrant to be served on Holmes for the following offenses:

Forgery

Unauthorized Use of Another’s Checks

Deceptive Practices / Bad Checks (Two Counts)

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

