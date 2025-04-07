James N. Holmes

CALHOUN COUNTY - On on November 6th 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed criminal complaints against the suspect, James N. Holmes, age 46, of Carrollton, Illinois for the following offenses:

  • Deceptive Practices / Bad Checks (Four Counts)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and discovered that the same suspect was also alleged to have paid with checks belonging to another individual.

Article continues after sponsor message

Subsequently, on December 12th 2024, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed an additional warrant to be served on Holmes for the following offenses:

Forgery

  • Unauthorized Use of Another’s Checks
  • Deceptive Practices / Bad Checks (Two Counts)

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this:

Driver Charged with Aggravated DUI Following November Calhoun County Crash
Yesterday
Sheriff, Coroner, Confirm Tragic Death Of 67-Year-Old Man In Accident At Calhoun Quarry
Mar 6, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Suspect Attempts to Disarm Deputy During Belleville Welfare Check
Feb 25, 2025
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Launches Body-Worn Camera Program
Feb 27, 2025

 