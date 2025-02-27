HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce to the community that they have implemented a Body-Worn Camera Program, and all officers are now equipped and utilizing body cameras.

Beginning on January 1, 2025, all Law Enforcement Officers in the State of Illinois are mandated to wear body cameras, while on duty and in uniform; which was one of the provisions of House Bill 3656, also known as the SAFE-T Act.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office began preparing for this mandate when the bill became law in 2021, and secured money through a US Department of Justice grant to pay for the program. The sherif's office received our equipment and began training and utilizing them by the end of 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department is utilizing the Axon 4 Body-Worn Camera; which is the latest and most up-to-date camera available. Axon is the nationwide leader in body-worn cameras and tasers.

Body cameras are a valuable asset intended to assist officers in the prosecution of offenders by augmenting an officer’s testimony with a video/audio record of the incident.

The use of the cameras increases transparency and provides an opportunity to capture the good work that the deputies do on a daily basis, the sheriff's office said.

If anyone has any questions or concerns about the new body-work camera system, or our policies in relation to it; please contact Chief Deputy Zach Hardin at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

More like this: