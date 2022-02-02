HARDIN - Calhoun County Sheriff William “Bill” Heffington said that continuously-blowing snow is affecting some county roads more than others as Winter Storm Landon blows through Illinois.

“They’re all snow-packed, winds keep blowing snow on the roads,” Heffington said. “The county road guys are after it non-stop, but with more snow and all this wind, the areas underneath hills and stuff’s going to be okay, but places like on the ridges and the banks and everything else is going to have a heck of a tough time keeping them opened up.”

Heffington said regardless of where you live in the county, the safest bet is to stay inside.

“You’re better off to just hunker down with a cup of coffee and stay home - best advice I can give people,” Heffington said. “Best they just stay put where you’re safe and warm, got plenty to eat and just weather it out, that’s the safest way.”

Heffinton added the county wants to keep from making ambulance runs as much as possible because of the treacherous road conditions, so residents should stay safe and off the roads.

For more updates on road conditions around Illinois, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.

