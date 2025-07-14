HARDIN - On May 7th, 2025, at 7:10 AM, Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington responded to a report of a Suspicious Vehicle near the South Ambulance Shed on Illinois River Road, in Meppen, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Sheriff Heffington identified a suspect as Travis J Howard, age 44, of Hannibal, Missouri, as the operator of the vehicle. Calhoun County Chief Deputy Zach Hardin arrived on scene to assist with the investigation and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Pike County, Illinois on May 2nd 2025.

Subsequent to the investigation, Howard was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Stolen Title/Certificate

Possession of Stolen Vehicle

• Unlawful Display of License Plate

• Unlawful Display of License Plate Possession of Controlled Substance

• Driving While Revoked

• Driving While Revoked Operating Uninsured

Howard was arrested without incident and transported to the Pike County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

