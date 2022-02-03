CALHOUN COUNTY - Calhoun County Chief Deputy Greg Weishaupt said road conditions for the county have slightly improved since yesterday.

“There’s still a little bit of snow. The wind has died down at the moment, but it’s been gusty,” Weishaupt said. “There is some drifting going on. The south end seems to be slicker than the north end.”

Weishaupt added the drifting has been taking place on Highway 96 between Mozier and Kampsville. However, he said so far, Calhoun County is fairing better than some other nearby counties.

“There’s hardly any traffic out, which is probably why the roads are as good as they are,” Weishaupt said. “They’ve all been plowed, and except for minor drifting, we’re doing much better than what they say Jersey County’s doing.”

He said there have been no accidents reported today - one vehicle was reported as veering off the road, but nobody was injured and the driver arranged to retrieve the vehicle this weekend.

Weishaupt said he advises county residents to “drive extremely slow and cautiously,” because there is ice underneath the snow on the roads.

For more information on road conditions around Illinois, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.

