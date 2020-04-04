Calhoun County Reports First Positive COVID-19 Case
April 4, 2020 8:35 PM
Listen to the story
CALHOUN COUNTY - Calhoun County reported its first COVID-19 positive test on Saturday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The individual is in their 20s and self-quarantined at home.
“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify any close contacts,” the Calhoun County Health Department said.
“Any close contacts will be contacted individually,” the health department added.