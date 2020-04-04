Listen to the story

CALHOUN COUNTY - Calhoun County reported its first COVID-19 positive test on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The individual is in their 20s and self-quarantined at home.

“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify any close contacts,” the Calhoun County Health Department said.

“Any close contacts will be contacted individually,” the health department added.