HARDIN — Today, Jennifer Wooldridge, State Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator and Deputy Director of Operations for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, issued the following statement on the life-saving impact of CIT training in law enforcement, as demonstrated recently by Sheriff William Heffington and Chief Deputy Zach Hardin of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office:

"On May 5, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a severe disturbance near the intersection of Park Street and Main Street in Hardin. Authorities were told an individual intimidated another individual with an axe before fleeing the scene.

"Within minutes, at about 3:37 p.m., Chief Deputy Zach Hardin located the individual, parked along Illinois River Road, still armed with a large axe. Sheriff William Heffington arrived to assist in what quickly escalated into a critical and complex situation. As school had just let out, a bus full of children was nearby, watching as Chief Deputy Hardin navigated the initial contact. The suspect made threatening statements to law enforcement, expressing a desire to commit 'suicide by cop,' and then fled into nearby woods towards the Illinois River.

"Sheriff Heffington and Chief Deputy Hardin found the individual near the river, where they threatened to take their own life before tying a knot around their neck and jumping into the water. Despite being the only two law enforcement officers on scene, and with only volunteer EMS personnel as assistance, they remained calm.

Chief Deputy Hardin made the critical decision not to draw his weapon or taser, focusing instead on de- escalation. The Illinois Conservation Police were subsequently requested to assist in this rapidly evolving crisis.

"Both Sheriff Heffington and Chief Deputy Hardin, as highly trained members of the Illinois Crisis Intervention Team, engaged individual in extended, proficient negotiations, lasting over 30 minutes. Drawing on their CIT skills and personal experiences, they shared some of their own life experiences to build trust. They ultimately persuaded the individual to come ashore and, despite their refusal to enter an ambulance due to past psychiatric facility history, convinced the individual to enter their car for safe containment and transport. This compassionate and professional intervention prevented serious harm to the individual, the officers, and the public, leading to a safe apprehension.

"This type of call is one of the worst types of calls any law enforcement officer can be sent to," said Zach Hardin, Chief Deputy of Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. "I am proud of the efforts made by our department in helping to save a life and am grateful we were successful in locating and safely taking this subject into custody without incident, to ensure they receive the immediate care and assistance needed."

"This incident profoundly illustrates the core tenets of CIT: ensuring the safety of all involved through de- escalation, thinking creatively under immense pressure, and connecting individuals in crisis with appropriate care," said Jennifer Wooldridge, State CIT Coordinator and Deputy Director of Operations for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. "The exceptional professionalism, empathy, and unwavering commitment demonstrated by Sheriff Heffington and Chief Deputy Hardin — even continuing to sit with the individual at the hospital for hours and arranging care for their dog — truly exemplify the spirit and invaluable impact of this training in the most challenging circumstances."

"ILETSB remains committed to expanding CIT training to ensure our law enforcement professionals have the tools and knowledge required to handle complex situations with the utmost professionalism and empathy," said Keith Calloway, Executive Director at the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. "Stories like these from Calhoun County are a powerful testament to the transformative nature of this training and the profound importance it has on saving lives and building trust within our communities."

Authorities remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Individuals experiencing mental health issues are encouraged to seek support from primary care providers, national organizations, or by contacting the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 via call or text.

For more information on CIT training, visit https://www.ptb.illinois.gov/training/crisis-intervention-team-cit/ or email our team at PTB.CIT@Illinois.gov

About ILETSB

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is the state agency mandated to promote and maintain a high level of professional standards for law enforcement and correctional officers. Its purpose is to promote and protect citizen health, safety, and welfare by encouraging municipalities, counties, park districts, State-controlled universities, colleges, public community colleges and other local governmental agencies of this state and participating State agencies in their efforts to upgrade and maintain a high level of training and standards for law enforcement personnel.

