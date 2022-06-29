HARDIN - The results of the 2022 Primary Election for Calhoun County have officially been announced; while this year didn’t see a highly contentious race, it will see two nominees go on to replace Calhoun County’s incumbent Sheriff in the Midterm Elections this November.

Mark S. Marshall II ran unopposed on the Republican ticket for Calhoun County Sheriff, as did Jeffrey Herkert on the Democratic ticket. The two will face off in the Midterm Elections this November and the winner will of that race replace incumbent Sheriff William “Bill” Heffington, who has served as Calhoun County Sherriff since 2006.

Keisha Morris won the Democratic nomination for Calhoun County State’s Attorney with 60.1% of the vote, beating challenger Stephen George Friedel who won 39.9% of the vote. Republican Lucas J. Fanning ran unopposed on his party’s ballot. These nominees will compete in November to replace incumbent Calhoun County State’s Attorney Richard. J. Ringhausen.

Democrat Amy Friedel ran for Calhoun County Clerk and Recorder unopposed, replacing incumbent Republican County Clerk Rita Hagen, who did not seek re-election.

Lisa R. Roth sought re-election as the Democratic nominee for Calhoun County Treasurer unopposed. Incumbent Democrat Michelle Mueller will also seek re-election unopposed as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun Counties.

Republican Patrick Simon ran unopposed for Calhoun County Commissioner, as did incumbent Democrat Terry J. Woelfel. For more information about the Calhoun County Primary election, contact the Calhoun County Clerk’s office at (618) 576-9700, ext. 2.

