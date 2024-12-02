HARDIN - On Nov. 7, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services of a possible Domestic Battery that was alleged to have occurred at a residence in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Calhoun Sheriff's Office Deputy Nic McCall with assistance from DCFS Investigators began an investigation on behalf of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the investigation, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a criminal information and requested a warrant for Travis L. Wooldridge, age 33, of Pearl, Illinois, for the following offenses:

Aggravated Battery / Bodily Harm (Two Counts),

Domestic Battery.

On Nov. 25, 2024, Deputy McCall arrested Wooldridge for the aforementioned offenses, and Wooldridge was transported to the Greene County Jail where he is currently held without bail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Quincy Police Department, the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services, and the Calhoun County State's Attorney's Office for their assistance with this case.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

