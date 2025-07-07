HARDIN - On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington hosted a luncheon to honor law enforcement personnel from Jersey, Pike, and Calhoun counties for their roles in a multi-agency investigation that led to an arrest following a series of burglaries in Pike and Calhoun counties in June.

Sheriffs Nick Manns of Jersey County and Dave Greenwood of Pike County joined Heffington in recognizing several members of their teams for their contributions to the case.

Pike County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Zack Orr received the Meritorious Service Award for his leadership and dedication. Orr led the investigation that identified and apprehended the suspect in less than a week. In addition to his role in Pike County, Orr serves as a part-time deputy for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and has shared his expertise with the agency.

Sergeant Matt Frazier of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the Sheriff’s Service Award for his initiative and cooperation across departments that aided in the suspect’s apprehension.

Detective Sally Arbuthnot of the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department also received the Sheriff’s Service Award. Arbuthnot’s investigative skills and efforts in evidence collection and follow-up interviews were instrumental in identifying the suspect, despite the crimes occurring outside her jurisdiction.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Telecommunicator Megan Ayres was recognized with the Sheriff’s Service Award for her significant contributions, including using investigative techniques to identify the vehicle involved in the burglary spree.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Zach Hardin and Deputy Austin Phillips were both honored with the Sheriff’s Service Award for their initiative and cooperation that helped lead to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

Sheriff Heffington prepared pork steaks for the luncheon, and his wife, Cynthia, provided peach cobbler made from fruit from their orchard.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the neighboring agencies for their professionalism and the collaborative relationship among the departments.

