MICHAEL, Ill. - Tory Bates of Michael, Ill., is facing a crisis after recent flooding left their basement submerged under four feet of water, destroying belongings, disabling their furnace and water heater, and leaving them without heat or hot water.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover basic recovery needs, including food, clean water, generator fuel, and transportation, as they work to rebuild.

Areas in Calhoun County encountered nearly 10 inches of rain from Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, July 27, 2025, and caused enormous countywide flooding issues.

Bates described the impact on their home, noting that the basement is submerged under four feet of water.

“This has not only destroyed personal belongings but has also severely affected our furnace and water heater, leaving us without heat and hot water during this challenging time,” Bates said.

The fundraiser aims to provide financial assistance for basic necessities such as food, clean water, gas for a generator, and transportation to and from a temporary residence.

Bates emphasized the urgent need for support and said, “The financial burden of recovery is immense, and we are reaching out for help to ensure our family can meet these immediate needs.”

Bates expressed gratitude for any contributions, adding, “Your support can make a meaningful difference in our lives as we work to rebuild and recover from this traumatic experience. Thank you for considering our plea for help during this difficult time."

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

