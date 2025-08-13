HARDIN - The annual Calhoun County Fair is coming up soon, and organizers can’t wait to celebrate the Calhoun community.

The fair runs from Sept. 4–7, 2025, in Hardin. With a queen pageant, a parade, a demolition derby, a carnival and plenty more scheduled, the fair promises to be another fun weekend for the community to enjoy.

“Our county is great,” said Brianna Sibley, one of the organizers. “We’re just a big, huge community. We’re all one big family. So it’s nice just to get together and celebrate each other.”

The fair kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4, with a concert featuring Nashville headliner Jake Maurer and an opening performance by Cash Goetten. This will be followed by the Illinois Farm Pullers Truck Pull and the Jr. Miss Calhoun Pageant at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5.

From 12–4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, it’s Ag/Family Day at the fair, with plenty of free activities for kids and families to enjoy. Bounce houses, face-painting, caricatures, touch-a-truck and more fun will be available throughout the afternoon. The Little Miss Calhoun Pageant starts at 5 p.m., followed by the ITPA Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 7, the Calhoun County Fair Parade will kick off at 12 p.m. A demolition derby starts at 2 p.m., and the main Miss Calhoun County Pageant is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Additionally, there will be several 4-H exhibits, livestock showing opportunities, and a carnival throughout the weekend. For more information about everything happening at the Calhoun County Fair, visit their official website at CalhounFair.net.

The Calhoun County Fair has an impressive history, with the first Miss Calhoun County crowned in 1931. The fair started as a celebration of the apple harvest, though Sibley noted that the county is now “the king, queen, whatever you want to call it of the peach harvest.”

These days, the fair is a way to remember the county’s history and share fun with the community. This year also marks Calhoun County’s bicentennial, and the fair board has a few special surprises planned to celebrate the anniversary.

As the event approaches, Sibley said there are still vendor booths and parade spots available for anyone who wants to participate. Livestock exhibitors should sign up by Aug. 22. There is a silent auction for track parking spots for the tractor/truck pulls and demo, with bidding open until 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

For more information about how to participate in the fair, visit the official Calhoun County Fair Facebook page, the official Calhoun County Fair website, or call the fair board at (618) 576-2312.

“We’re trying to pull different things in so everyone has something to look forward to,” Sibley added. “Calhoun, being a small community, it’s a great place for everyone to get together and have a great time.”

