Calhoun County Fair Parade Grand Marshals Carole and Charlie Casey

HARDIN - The annual Calhoun County Fair Parade was once again a success, attracting a variety of businesses, organizations, first responders, and the usual queen candidates.

Calhoun County Parade chair Cliff Nolte said it appeared there were a few more tractors and cars this year than in the past.

“It was more participation than we have had in the past with more units,” he said. “By the time you figure each queen contestant has a vehicle, the three fire trucks and three ambulances, and the bank and business floats with organizations and cheerleaders, it adds up. We probably had 30-35 units this year.”

Nolte said he is proud that Calhoun County as a whole comes out and supports the parade.

“Calhoun is a little isolated, if you go a mile east there is a river and two or three miles west there is a river,” he said. “It is good we draw as many people as we do. It takes cooperation from both ends of the county. Brussels and Calhoun are sports rivals, but when it comes to the parade, those rivalries are set aside.

The Calhoun Fair Parade winners were announced Sunday as they entered the fair grounds, and the winners were:

Best Overall, Junior Miss Calhoun Choice: Calhoun Entertainment Company

Most Humorous, Best Theme, and Miss Calhoun - Queen's Choice: Calhoun County Democrats

Best Commercial: Schulze Farms

Little Miss Calhoun Choice: Old Fashioned Wagon, Carl Swan

Little Mister Calhoun Choice: Army Truck, Larry & Bev Burch

Classic Auto: Ron Kinder

Classic Equipment: Doc Held

Horse: Payton Kaufman on Lucy and Joy Hurley on Rosie

More photos of the parade, taken by Michael Weaver:

Alison Godar also contributed to this story.

