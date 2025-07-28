HARDIN — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office provided an update after the storm ripped through the area with torrential rain of up to 10 inches late Saturday, July 26, 2025, into early Sunday, July 27, 2025. The severe weather caused flooding, washed out roads, and downed trees, impacting transportation and residences.

Photos provided by James Palmer of Kampsville depict damage near his home, including a tree that fell on his vehicle. Several county roads were closed or damaged due to flooding and debris.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in one of its latest reports, Hamburg-Michael Road between Illinois Highway 100 and Retzer Hill remains closed except for emergency use.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Large sections of the roadway have been washed away, and debris and fallen trees continue to pose hazards," the sheriff's office said. "Highway crews have been working to restore access but caution is advised, and alternate routes are recommended."

Illinois Highway 100 between Hardin and Kampsville has reopened; however, other roads remain affected:

Gresham Hollow Road (west end) is closed.

Indian Creek Road is passable only with four-wheel drive.

Pancake Hollow Road’s bridge is gone; access is only from Highway 100.

Irish Hollow Road has missing sections.

Michael Hollow Road is largely destroyed with entire asphalt sections missing; it is passable but not recommended.

Godar at Degerlia has a large section missing approximately six feet deep, with one lane open.

Wild Cat Hollow Road is passable only from Highway 100.

Brangenberg Hollow Road’s low-water crossing was washed out and is not passable.

The sheriff’s office also asked residents to keep the community of Michael, Illinois, in their thoughts, noting that the village was heavily damaged by flooding, and some residents have lost their homes. Officials urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas and to remain alert for potential additional flooding.

Calhoun County authorities, including the Highway Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, and utility linemen, have been working continuously to clear debris, repair roads and culverts, and restore power. Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and stay informed as recovery efforts continue.

More like this: