Calhoun County Election Results
CALHOUN COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Calhoun County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below.
Congressional District
|
For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District
|
Percent
|
Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)
|
41%
|
Rodney Davis (Republican)
|58%
State
|
For State Senator 50th Legislative District
|
Percent
|
William “Sam” McCann (Republican)
|
100%
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican)
|
100%
County
|
For Calhoun County Supervisor of Assessments
|
Percent
|
Anna D. Kronable (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Calhoun County Clerk
|
Percent
|
Yvonne M. Macauley (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Calhoun County State’s Attorney
|
Percent
|
Richard J. Ringhausen (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Calhoun County Commissioner
|
Percent
|
Doug Wilschetz (Democratic)
|
42%
|
Terry J. Woelfel (Democratic)
|
30%
|
Robert Eugene Breden (Republican)
|
28%
Educational Service Region
|
For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)
|
Percent
|
Michelle Mueller (Democratic)
|
100%
Judicial Retention
|
Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?
|
|
|
Shall Robert Adrian be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?
|
|
|
Shall Mark A. Drummond be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?
|
|
|
Shall Scott Larson be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?
|
|
|
Shall Alan Tucker be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?
|
|
