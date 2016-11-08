Calhoun County Election Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CALHOUN COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Calhoun County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. Congressional District For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District Percent Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic) 41% Rodney Davis (Republican) 58% State For State Senator 50th Legislative District Percent William “Sam” McCann (Republican) 100% For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District Percent Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican) 100% County For Calhoun County Supervisor of Assessments Percent Anna D. Kronable (Democratic) 100% For Calhoun County Clerk Percent Yvonne M. Macauley (Democratic) 100% For Calhoun County State’s Attorney Percent Richard J. Ringhausen (Democratic) 100% Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! For Calhoun County Commissioner Percent Doug Wilschetz (Democratic) 42% Terry J. Woelfel (Democratic) 30% Robert Eugene Breden (Republican) 28% Educational Service Region For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties) Percent Michelle Mueller (Democratic) 100% Judicial Retention Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office Yes No Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District? Shall Robert Adrian be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit? Shall Mark A. Drummond be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit? Shall Scott Larson be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit? Shall Alan Tucker be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit? More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending