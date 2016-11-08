CALHOUN COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Calhoun County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. 

Congressional District

For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District

Percent

Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)

41% 

Rodney Davis (Republican)

58%

 

State

For State Senator 50th Legislative District

Percent

William “Sam” McCann (Republican)

 100%

For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District

Percent

Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican)

100% 

 

County

For Calhoun County Supervisor of Assessments

Percent

Anna D. Kronable (Democratic)

 100%

For Calhoun County Clerk

Percent

Yvonne M. Macauley (Democratic)

 100%

For Calhoun County State’s Attorney

Percent

Richard J. Ringhausen (Democratic)

 100%

For Calhoun County Commissioner

Percent

Doug Wilschetz (Democratic)

42% 

Terry J. Woelfel (Democratic)

30% 

Robert Eugene Breden (Republican)

28% 

 

Educational Service Region

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)

Percent

Michelle Mueller (Democratic)

 100%

 

Judicial Retention

Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office

Yes

No

Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?

 

 

Shall Robert Adrian be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?

 

 

Shall Mark A. Drummond be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?

 

 

Shall Scott Larson be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?

 

 

Shall Alan Tucker be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Eighth Judicial Circuit?

 

 

