HARDIN - Calhoun County Clerk Rita Hagen said mail-in and early voting “has been very slow in Calhoun” so far this election.

While Hagen said voting “seems to be picking up this week,” the turnout for both early voting and voting by mail is down overall.

However, Hagen said this isn’t unusual for a primary election in Calhoun County.

“Primary Election voting is usually light in the county,” Hagen said.

She also said voters “really don't like to declare their party affiliation,” causing further delays for the county and lowering turnout.

Based on the numbers so far, a low turnout is expected in Calhoun County this Election Day on June 28.

Polls will open for regular voting on June 28 at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information about polling places for Calhoun County, contact the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office at 618-576-9700, ext. 2.

