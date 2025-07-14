Calhoun County Deputy Arrests Driver for Third Driving While Revoked
On May 15th 2025, at 12:45 a.m., a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Mississippi River Road and Water St., in Hamburg, Calhoun County, Illinois.
Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Justice A Self, aged 27, of Hamburg, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:
- Driving While Revoked – 3rd or Subsequent
- Illegal Transportation of Alcohol - Driver.
Self was arrested without incident and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.
