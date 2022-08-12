Rabecca TownsendHARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office made another methamphetamine arrest after a traffic stop at 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The sheriff's office is making every effort it can to eliminate the illegal drug problems in the county with the serious effort.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Park Street on Thursday near Barry Street in Hardin.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Rabecca L. Townsend, age 56, of Collinsville, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
  • Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle,
  • Speeding.

Townsend is currently lodged at Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

