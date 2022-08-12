Calhoun Continues Methamphetamine Crackdown, Another Arrested
HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office made another methamphetamine arrest after a traffic stop at 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The sheriff's office is making every effort it can to eliminate the illegal drug problems in the county with the serious effort.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Park Street on Thursday near Barry Street in Hardin.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Rabecca L. Townsend, age 56, of Collinsville, Illinois was arrested on the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
- Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle,
- Speeding.
Townsend is currently lodged at Jersey County Jail.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
More like this: