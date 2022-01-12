CALHOUN - Calhoun Community Foundation (CCF) is accepting online grant applications from the community for projects that support health, wellness, economic development, and the overall advancement and sustainability of the County.

In the past, CCF has awarded grants to Calhoun County organizations including: Community Recycling, the Barn Quilt Tour, Cash for Trash, Village of Batchtown, Calhoun Elementary School, the McCully Heritage Project, and the Brussels Fitness Center.

The grant applications are reviewed and approved by the CCF board of directors with an average award of $1,500.

Previous grants recipients pictured include Calhoun Elementary School (top), Village of Batchtown (left), and McCully Heritage Project (right) representatives with CCF board members.

The deadline for the online grant application is February 28th, 2022.

For more information about the application process and to apply online, please visit CCF’s Facebook page. If you have additional questions about the grant program you may send a message via the Facebook page.

Calhoun Community Foundation (CCF) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. It is a volunteer-based organization with the goal of supporting and ensuring the long-term viability of Calhoun County with a commitment to "Preservation with Progress".

Three key areas of focus include healthcare education and services, community recreational services and activities, and encouraging tourism as an economic base.

