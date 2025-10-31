GREENFIELD/ROXANA - Calhoun secured the regional volleyball championship with a 2-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-17) victory over Carrollton on Thursday night in the Greenfield Regional Championship, overcoming a first-set loss to claim the title.

Both teams displayed strong performances.

Calhoun Coach Melissa Zipprich recounted the match as a hard-fought battle. Carrollton took the opening set 25-23 in a closely contested game. Calhoun rebounded in the second set, dominating with a 25-17 win and gaining momentum. The final set saw a shaky start for Calhoun, but the team regained control to close out the match 25-17.

“Our defense played an amazing game and made some unbelievable saves for us, led by our senior libero Leila Schulte,” Coach Zipprich said.

Schulte returned to postseason play this year after missing last season due to an accident. Annie Wilson contributed significantly with 11 kills and a strong serving performance, scoring 19 points, including a nine-point run in the third set.

Zipprich acknowledged Carrollton’s effort, saying, “Carrollton played a really tough game, and they should be proud of their season.”

Zipprich also expressed pride in her team for overcoming the pressure of living up to the previous year’s squad.

“These girls have been in the shadow of last year’s team all season," she said. "I’m so proud of them stepping out and getting this win. They played hard and progressed all season. They deserve this spotlight.”

