HARDIN — Calhoun dominated Villa Grove 48-6 in a Class 1A high school football playoff game Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1, at Calhoun.

Calhoun took control early, scoring 21 points in both the first and second quarters and adding six more in the third. Villa Grove managed a lone touchdown in the third quarter.

The scoring opened at 11:06 in the first quarter when Jake Brannan ran three yards for a touchdown, followed by a 1-yard run by Earl Elmore and a 16-yard run by Jack Goode. Each extra-point kick by Goode was successful. In the second quarter, Brannan added three more rushing touchdowns from 28, 8, and 27 yards, all with successful kicks from Goode.

Villa Grove’s only score came at 3:21 in the third quarter when Thomas Vandeventer caught a 10-yard pass from Jackson Gire. The two-point conversion attempt failed. Calhoun responded with a 6-yard touchdown run by Charlie Goode, but their two-point pass attempt was also unsuccessful.

Calhoun’s ground game and special teams proved decisive, while Villa Grove struggled offensively throughout the contest.

Carrollton Defeats Oakwood In Another Playoff Game

In another Class 1A playoff game Saturday, Carrollton defeated Oakwood 28-14 on the road.

Carson Flowers completed 10 of 18 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown for Carrollton. Charlie Stumpf carried 12 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns and also caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Brady Clendenen contributed one 20-yard rushing touchdown and two receptions for 32 yards.

Oakwood quarterback Alex Wallace completed 18 of 32 passes for 110 yards. Kyler Johnson rushed 23 times for 92 yards and scored one touchdown.

Carrollton will face Dupo in the second round of the playoffs next Saturday.

Greenfield-Northwestern Topples Waltonville

Also Saturday, Greenfield-Northwestern defeated Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 42-14 in a third area 1A Football Playoff game.

Kayden Roberts led Greenfield-Northwestern with multiple touchdown runs, including runs of 1, 11, 40, and 63 yards. Ty Bowman also tossed a 40-yard TD pass to Carter Murphy in the contest. Carter Murphy also scored on a 12-yard run.

The win advances Greenfield-Northwestern to face top-seeded Calhoun in the next round on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

