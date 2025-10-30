GREENFIELD - Calhoun’s girls volleyball team secured a 25-18, 25-16 victory over Greenfield-Northwestern on Wednesday night in the Greenfield Regional Semifinals, advancing to the regional championship match. The game took place at Greenfield, where Calhoun displayed strong offensive and defensive performances.

Annie Wilson and Lilly Pelletier each led the Warriors team with six kills, while Pelletier and teammate Sadie Kiel contributed three blocks apiece at the net.

Defensively, Leila Schulte led with nine digs, followed by Wilson with seven.

Calhoun head coach Melissa Zipprich praised her team’s performance, saying, “It’s great to see the girls clicking and playing their best volleyball at this point in the postseason. Our consistency in passing has really elevated our game and helped us become a more dominant team.

"We’re attacking and blocking with more power and confidence than ever. We just need to keep that same energy and focus as we face Carrollton tomorrow night for the regional championship.”

Carrollton earned its spot in the championship match by defeating First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon 25-20, 25-18 on Wednesday. The regional final is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Greenfield.

Carrollton enters the match with a 27-5-1 record, while Calhoun holds a 26-10 overall record.

